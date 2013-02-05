global ceo
Dentsu promotes Michael Komasinski to global CEO of Merkle
Komasinski is currently president of Merkle/CXM, Americas, and leader of the Dentsu Customer Experience Management (CXM) Service Line in the Americas.
Jim Hytner promoted to CEO, IPG Mediabrands G14 and president, global clients
GLOBAL - Jim Hytner, previously global CEO of Initiative, will move into the newly created role of CEO of IPG Mediabrands G14 and president, global clients.
INTERVIEW: Lowe and Partners’ Michael Wall to speak at Spikes 2011
SINGAPORE – Ahead of a presentation at Spikes Asia 2011, Global CEO at Lowe and Partners Michael Wall, tells Campaign about letting the agency’s creatives - and its work - do the talking.
Mediabrands names Matt Seiler global CEO
GLOBAL - Interpublic (IPG) has named Matt Seiler as CEO of media and marketing group Mediabrands, effective immediately.
Five things you need to know about: Footfall
Bruce Wells (pictured), global CEO of retail performance at mystery shopping and ViewsCast at Synovate, explains why footfall or customer counting has become a necessary tool for marketing agencies.
