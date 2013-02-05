global ceo

Dentsu promotes Michael Komasinski to global CEO of Merkle
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Komasinski is currently president of Merkle/CXM, Americas, and leader of the Dentsu Customer Experience Management (CXM) Service Line in the Americas.

Jim Hytner promoted to CEO, IPG Mediabrands G14 and president, global clients
Feb 5, 2013
Emily Tan

GLOBAL - Jim Hytner, previously global CEO of Initiative, will move into the newly created role of CEO of IPG Mediabrands G14 and president, global clients.

INTERVIEW: Lowe and Partners’ Michael Wall to speak at Spikes 2011
Sep 6, 2011
Magz Osborne

SINGAPORE – Ahead of a presentation at Spikes Asia 2011, Global CEO at Lowe and Partners Michael Wall, tells Campaign about letting the agency’s creatives - and its work - do the talking.

Mediabrands names Matt Seiler global CEO
Jan 13, 2011
Staff Reporters

GLOBAL - Interpublic (IPG) has named Matt Seiler as CEO of media and marketing group Mediabrands, effective immediately.

Five things you need to know about: Footfall
Mar 11, 2010

Bruce Wells (pictured), global CEO of retail performance at mystery shopping and ViewsCast at Synovate, explains why footfall or customer counting has become a necessary tool for marketing agencies.

