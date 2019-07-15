giphy

Facebook accuses UK competition watchdog of ‘fundamental errors’ in Giphy inquiry
1 day ago
Nicola Merrifield

Facebook accuses UK competition watchdog of ‘fundamental errors’ in Giphy inquiry

Social media company argues it has not reduced competition by merging with Giphy.

Giphy's Alex Chung: Why advertisers love branded GIFs
Jul 15, 2019
Olivia Parker

Giphy's Alex Chung: Why advertisers love branded GIFs

The founder and CEO of the phenomenally popular search engine for GIFs started monetising his business last year in the US—and has plans to extend sponsored GIF slots to the rest of the world.

