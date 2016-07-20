gfk
Report: Marketing budgets are shifting towards paid search & social
How has marketing priorities and KPIs shifted during COVID-19? What channels are marketers spending on - and which industry uses more data-driven measurement methods than any other? The above, and more, will be revealed in Campaign x GfK’s ‘Branding and Marketing in the New Abnormal’ report.
The programmatic journey of Chinese travellers: Vpon study
A joint report by Vpon Big Data Group and research firm GfK takes a deeper look at the how brands can reach out to the growing of outbound travellers.
Master Kong, Apple are China's 'best' brands: GfK/Serviceplan
GfK (market and consumer insights firm) and Serviceplan (a communications-solutions company) have set up what they claim to be the first brand ranking in China that takes a comprehensive view of the worth of a brand, evaluating it based on both emotional and behavioural dimensions. The report is based on computer-assisted survey of 4,000 individuals, representative of tier-1 through tier-3 cities, in October 2013. This ranking is an extension of an 11-year-old model from Germany.
Newspapers, music and grocery shopping top Malaysians’ weekly to-do list: GfK
MALAYSIA - An online survey by GfK shows that reading the newspapers (82 per cent) is the most common weekly activity in Malaysia, followed by listening to music (63 per cent) and grocery shopping (56 per cent).
Economy concerns high among Asia-Pacific consumers: GfK
SINGAPORE – Consumers are showing increasing concern over economy-related matters due to the slowdown in a number of Asia-Pacific markets, according to a global survey by GfK.
From retail to 'e-tail' in Hong Kong: GfK
Rising ownership of the three screens—personal computers, smartphones and tablets—in Hong Kong has made electronic-retail more convenient and accessible. According to market institute GfK's 'Retail to e-tail' survey, the number of online shoppers grew from 218,000 in 2002 to 1,383,000 in 2012. Intensifying migration to 3G/4G LTE networks and the increasing adoption of smartphones with larger screen sizes has fuelled the growth momentum of mobile-commence.
