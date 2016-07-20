GfK (market and consumer insights firm) and Serviceplan (a communications-solutions company) have set up what they claim to be the first brand ranking in China that takes a comprehensive view of the worth of a brand, evaluating it based on both emotional and behavioural dimensions. The report is based on computer-assisted survey of 4,000 individuals, representative of tier-1 through tier-3 cities, in October 2013. This ranking is an extension of an 11-year-old model from Germany.