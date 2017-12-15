geopolitics

Search
Apple's role in the splintering of the internet
A feature designed to protect user privacy may damage Apple's government relations in the future. Examining the tech company's role in exacerbating internet censorship, and the commercial cost of ethics.
Dec 15, 2017
Selling Seoul: A lesson in destination marketing
South Korea’s capital is shaking off its geopolitical curse to win business ahead of the PyeongChang Winter Games.
