Lauren Arena

STB posts record-breaking results for 2017
CEI News
Feb 12, 2018
Lauren Arena

STB posts record-breaking results for 2017

Tourism arrivals reach record highs, but business events see mixed results.

AI will help us reach our creative potential: Google
CEI Analysis
Feb 12, 2018
Lauren Arena

AI will help us reach our creative potential: Google

Google's head of creative technology in APAC says trusting machines will soon be a natural part of the creative process.

Airbnb launches 'Festival of Hosting' in China
Case Studies
Feb 7, 2018
Lauren Arena

Airbnb launches 'Festival of Hosting' in China

Brand building becomes community building in Shanghai.

How did your education prepare you for a career in events?
CEI News
Jan 29, 2018
Lauren Arena

How did your education prepare you for a career in events?

SACEOS and PCMA prove strong engagement initiatives can bridge the gap for students.

Seoul wins incentive gold ahead of PyeongChang Games
Places & Spaces
Jan 26, 2018
Lauren Arena

Seoul wins incentive gold ahead of PyeongChang Games

South Korean capital secures mega incentives in the lead up to Winter Olympics.

The Review: Andaz Singapore
Places & Spaces
Jan 24, 2018
Lauren Arena

The Review: Andaz Singapore

New kid on the block wows with intelligent design and local flavour.

