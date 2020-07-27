gamers
With sharply defined audience, Ampverse sees mass-market brands signing up
Gaming influencer platform benefits from being able to reach home-bound audience, plots wider Asia-wide expansion.
The COVID-19 effect on China’s gamers and mobile gaming
Are brands up to the task to delivering seamless and creative personalised ads into mobile gaming scenarios?
Game play by women surges during pandemic, action shifts from consoles to mobiles
TOP OF THE CHARTS: Google-Niko Partners report shows that the idea of gaming as a male-dominated market is antiquated, as women's game play and spending rise.
The real lives of the mainland's 625 million gamers
TOP OF THE CHARTS: New research from OMD China fleshes out the demographics and interests of mainland gamers. Guess what? They're real people.
Best ad formats for acquiring high-quality gamers
Tried-and-true display and native ads work, but it’s also critical to start experimenting with in-app ad trends around rewarded, video and playables to catch users' attention.
Get in the game: Connecting with Asia Pacific’s gamers
Some marketers are still like noobs when it comes to reaching APAC gamers. Time to level up.
