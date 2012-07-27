gabriela

Sexual harassment 'rampant' in the ad industry and has been ‘covered up’: Philippines women's organisation Gabriela
1 day ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Sexual harassment 'rampant' in the ad industry and has been 'covered up': Philippines women's organisation Gabriela

A surge of new reports from women in the Philippines ad industry—including five against Herbert Hernandez—depict a culture of sexualisation that normalises workplace harassment, a lack of policies to prevent or deal with cases, and alarming reports of agency coverups.

DM9 JaymeSyfu defends Filipino women's rights online
Jul 27, 2012
Staff Reporters

DM9 JaymeSyfu defends Filipino women's rights online

PHILIPPINES - Women's rights organisation Gabriela has partnered with DM9 JaymeSyfu on an online campaign fighting violence against women with a play on the word 'hits'.

