1 day ago
Sexual harassment 'rampant' in the ad industry and has been ‘covered up’: Philippines women's organisation Gabriela
A surge of new reports from women in the Philippines ad industry—including five against Herbert Hernandez—depict a culture of sexualisation that normalises workplace harassment, a lack of policies to prevent or deal with cases, and alarming reports of agency coverups.
Jul 27, 2012
DM9 JaymeSyfu defends Filipino women's rights online
PHILIPPINES - Women's rights organisation Gabriela has partnered with DM9 JaymeSyfu on an online campaign fighting violence against women with a play on the word 'hits'.
