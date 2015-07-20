footwear

New-stalgia: How 90s-founded Skechers is stepping into growth
15 hours ago
Rahat Kapur

New-stalgia: How 90s-founded Skechers is stepping into growth

As Skechers makes its debut foray on to the coveted Fortune 500 list, the brand's Southeast Asia managing director Zann Lee, shares the nuggets of insight, introspection and investments that got them there.

PHILIPPINES: Nielsen market analysis (2015)
Jul 20, 2015
Nielsen

PHILIPPINES: Nielsen market analysis (2015)

An optimistic land of opportunity with strong fundamentals and buoyant confidence from consumers to spend on lifestyle.

Deckers names Vincent Lau as new e-commerce director to push Ugg brand
Mar 19, 2013
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Deckers names Vincent Lau as new e-commerce director to push Ugg brand

HONG KONG - Deckers Outdoors Corporation has appointed Vincent Lau (pictured) to the newly-created role of e-commerce director for the Asia-Pacific region.

Tata International launches footwear brand Tashi in India
Nov 11, 2010
Jane Leung

Tata International launches footwear brand Tashi in India

Indian multinational conglomerate Tata International, predominately known for its teleco services, is venturing into the footwear sector with the opening of its Tashi retail brand.

CASE STUDY: Clarks hopes to rebuild brand equity in Australia
Jun 30, 2010
Staff Reporters

CASE STUDY: Clarks hopes to rebuild brand equity in Australia

All-purpose children's footwear brand Clarks set out to rebuild its equity by appealing to mothers.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

1 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

Goodbye influencer marketing, it was nice knowing you

2 Goodbye influencer marketing, it was nice knowing you

How Barbie has sustained as one of the most successful toy brands of all time

3 How Barbie has sustained as one of the most successful toy brands of all time

Disney’s ‘metaverse chief’ departs shortly after division shutdown

4 Disney’s ‘metaverse chief’ departs shortly after division shutdown

Samsung ‘unfolds’ its latest smartphone campaign with 3D OOH billboards

5 Samsung ‘unfolds’ its latest smartphone campaign with 3D OOH billboards

Dentsu’s Doug Rozen to depart amid Americas reorganisation

6 Dentsu’s Doug Rozen to depart amid Americas reorganisation

Dentsu names new CEO for China as Deric Wong exits

7 Dentsu names new CEO for China as Deric Wong exits

K-pop partnerships: A win-win for brands and artists or just lazy marketing?

8 K-pop partnerships: A win-win for brands and artists or just lazy marketing?

Dentsu international whistleblowing reports more than double

9 Dentsu international whistleblowing reports more than double

Wunderman Thompson names new APAC CEO

10 Wunderman Thompson names new APAC CEO