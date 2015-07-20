footwear
New-stalgia: How 90s-founded Skechers is stepping into growth
As Skechers makes its debut foray on to the coveted Fortune 500 list, the brand's Southeast Asia managing director Zann Lee, shares the nuggets of insight, introspection and investments that got them there.
PHILIPPINES: Nielsen market analysis (2015)
An optimistic land of opportunity with strong fundamentals and buoyant confidence from consumers to spend on lifestyle.
Deckers names Vincent Lau as new e-commerce director to push Ugg brand
HONG KONG - Deckers Outdoors Corporation has appointed Vincent Lau (pictured) to the newly-created role of e-commerce director for the Asia-Pacific region.
Tata International launches footwear brand Tashi in India
Indian multinational conglomerate Tata International, predominately known for its teleco services, is venturing into the footwear sector with the opening of its Tashi retail brand.
CASE STUDY: Clarks hopes to rebuild brand equity in Australia
All-purpose children's footwear brand Clarks set out to rebuild its equity by appealing to mothers.
