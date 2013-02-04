five things

The five things I wish I knew before taking our first brand into the metaverse
21 hours ago
Matt Henry

This article isn't an opportunity to argue the benefits of Web3 for our brands. It’s an opportunity to share our exploration and failures.

Five things you need to know about marketing to silver-haired consumers in China
Feb 4, 2013
Matthew Crabbe

China’s population is rapidly aging; fulfilling the hopes and plans of older people is becoming a significant marketing opportunity for companies operating in China. Matthew Crabbe, research director for Asia-Pacific at Mintel, highlights five key factors affecting how older people consume from the global consumer research company's new report on elderly consumers in China.

Five things marketers can do to make the most of the year-end shopping frenzy
Nov 29, 2012
Philip Chan

With Christmas and New Year looming, Philip Chan, general manager at Google Hong Kong, shares some useful tips to help marketers reap business opportunities from the year-end peak shopping frenzy.

Key things you need to know about investing for optimum returns during China's annual TV bidding season
Oct 24, 2012
Kevin Zhou

Kevin Zhou, general manager of Mindshare Shanghai, shares his advice on how to invest for optimum returns during China’s annual TV bidding frenzy in November, as thousands of marketers, media buyers and agency representatives flock to various cities in China to participate in the annual prime-time television advertising auctions.

Five things you can do to achieve measurable advertising results in challenging times
Aug 30, 2012
Philip Chan

Philip Chan, general manager of Google Hong Kong, shares advice on effective advertising with measurable results in challenging economic times.

Five things marketers should know to break through Chinese-consumer clutter
Aug 27, 2012
Phil Mo

Phil Mo, partner, Insights, at Mindshare China, identifies five vital points that brands need to know if they want to break through the cluttered market to reach those digital-savvy, better informed and more discerning consumers in China.

