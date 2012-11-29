Philip Chan

Send feedback to Philip Chan.
Five things marketers can do to make the most of the year-end shopping frenzy
Marketing
Nov 29, 2012
Philip Chan

Five things marketers can do to make the most of ...

With Christmas and New Year looming, Philip Chan, general manager at Google Hong Kong, shares some useful tips to help marketers reap business opportunities from the year-end peak shopping frenzy.

Five things you need to know about marketing in a multi-screen world
Marketing
Oct 18, 2012
Philip Chan

Five things you need to know about marketing in a ...

Philip Chan, general manager of Google Hong Kong, shares insights about how marketers can benefit from understanding cross-platform behaviour.

Five things you can do to achieve measurable advertising results in challenging times
Digital
Aug 30, 2012
Philip Chan

Five things you can do to achieve measurable ...

Philip Chan, general manager of Google Hong Kong, shares advice on effective advertising with measurable results in challenging economic times.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

4 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

5 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

6 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

7 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

9 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia