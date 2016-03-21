Search
Just Egg invites Koreans to an intimate dinner for two
INSPIRATION STATION: To drive awareness of its plant-based egg offerings, the American brand teamed up with MediaMonks serve up a unique dining experience.
Mar 21, 2016
Can young Asia’s hunger for experience feed fine dining?
After a streak of lacklustre performances, it is fine dining’s time to shine as highly paid but highly stressed millennials seek therapy in luxurious experiences.
