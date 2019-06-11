festivalisation

3 days ago
Tay Ling

Don’t focus on mimicking a physical event; reference the best from both virtual and physical words to take audience engagement to a whole new level, says TBA Creative Network's GM in Hong Kong.

What we learned from the 2019 HKECIA conference
Jun 11, 2019
Christie Lee

From the potential of 5G to the glaring power of festivalisation, some key takeaways from the annual conference.

Why you should keep up with the festivalisation trend
May 17, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

“[Audiences] don’t want be on the sidelines anymore, they want to be a part of something bigger.”

