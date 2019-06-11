Search
festivalisation
3 days ago
Party online: Adapting festivalistion to a virtual audience
Don’t focus on mimicking a physical event; reference the best from both virtual and physical words to take audience engagement to a whole new level, says TBA Creative Network's GM in Hong Kong.
Jun 11, 2019
What we learned from the 2019 HKECIA conference
From the potential of 5G to the glaring power of festivalisation, some key takeaways from the annual conference.
May 17, 2019
Why you should keep up with the festivalisation trend
“[Audiences] don’t want be on the sidelines anymore, they want to be a part of something bigger.”
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins