fast fashion
Full steam ahead for Shein despite mounting concerns
Accusations of design theft and environmental damage aren’t holding Chinese company Shein back from global expansion. The next stop? Europe.
Asia-Pacific consumers see Zara as a luxury brand
The brand is apparently seen as a cut above its direct competitors, although Uniqlo has done a much better job of building designer-appeal into fast fashion.
Zozo and the new world of apparel marketing
The innovative Japanese retailer is at the forefront of fundamental change in the way fast fashion brands engage with their customers.
Fast fashion brands wearing it well with consumers
Relevant, reactive, iconic: big high street fashion names have found ways to integrate themselves into consumers' hearts and wardrobes, even as tastes shift towards more premium brands.
Uniqlo's first global campaign asks why we get dressed
Uniqlo, the Japanese casual clothing retailer, continues in its efforts to grow internationally with the launch of its first global branding campaign.
