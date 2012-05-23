Search
fashion week
21 hours ago
Could the next style capital rise in the metaverse?
Decentraland hopes to join Paris, London, New York, and Milan as a style capital and many, many brands are joining in.
May 23, 2012
CASE STUDY: How PERWATUSI hijacked the Fashion Week catwalk to promote healthy bones
INDONESIA - To get fashionable young Indonesian women thinking about the risks of osteoperosis, JWT and Indonesian healthcare NGO Persatuan Warga Tulang Sehat Indonesia (PERWATUSI) hijacked the catwalk at Indonesia’s Fashion Week earlier this year.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins