Could the next style capital rise in the metaverse?
21 hours ago
Minnie Wang

Could the next style capital rise in the metaverse?

Decentraland hopes to join Paris, London, New York, and Milan as a style capital and many, many brands are joining in.

CASE STUDY: How PERWATUSI hijacked the Fashion Week catwalk to promote healthy bones
May 23, 2012
Staff Reporters

CASE STUDY: How PERWATUSI hijacked the Fashion Week catwalk to promote healthy bones

INDONESIA - To get fashionable young Indonesian women thinking about the risks of osteoperosis, JWT and Indonesian healthcare NGO Persatuan Warga Tulang Sehat Indonesia (PERWATUSI) hijacked the catwalk at Indonesia’s Fashion Week earlier this year.

