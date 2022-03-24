Could the next style capital rise in the metaverse?

Coco Chanel once said, "fashion changes, but style endures". Now the Metaverse seems to be proving her right once again.

From 23 to 27 March, Decentraland is hosting the first-ever Metaverse Fashion Week #MWFW, moving shows from runways to the metaverse. MWFW has attracted over 50 brands, including Estée Lauder, Philipp Plein, DKNY, Hogan, Dolce & Gabbana, Tommy Hilfiger, Karl Lagerfeld and Forever 21, to join the virtual parties of fashion.

Claiming that “everyone’s a VIP in the metaverse”, Decentraland Foundation’s creative director, Sam Hamilton, said in a press release that, “Through MVFW22, we endeavor to broaden the horizon of what ‘metaverse’ means. We just leveled up the playing field for the world of fashion and decreased the limitations.”

Selfridges virtual flagship store inspired by Birmingham Selfridges building

Luxury department store Selfridges partnered with Fondation Vasarely, a museum in the south of France, as well as Paco Rabanne, to launch a virtual flagship store on March 23 in the virtual world.

Estée Lauder partnered with Alex Box, an NFT artist, to create NFT wearables inspired by the brand’s iconic Advanced Night Repair (little brown bottle).

Hogan worked with premium NFT platform Exclusible to launch an "untraditional" afterparty and what it claims is the first metaverse dance competition.

The virtual fashion week also includes virtual events to discuss a more sustainable future for the fashion industry, which is the second most polluting industry, according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development.

Unlike its NYV and Paris counterparts, this virtual fashion week doesn't require a plane ticket and is open to all by logging in to Decentraland.