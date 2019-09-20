Search
Sep 20, 2019
Making a statement: when fashion meets protest
When fashion brands co-opt protest to bridge the gap between politics and youth, it can bring people together behind a cause. But not all get it right.
Sep 12, 2019
'It works because it's Louis f*cking Vuitton': Adland's take on the latest fashion ads
Fashion houses rarely turn to ad agencies for their campaigns, yet the style and imagery they use is rich inspiration for creatives. So what does adland think of the latest crop of fashion ads?
Jun 11, 2013
CSR: Brands can no longer afford to pass the buck
Brands can avoid guilt by association with unethical practices by adopting a policy of sustainability and transparency.
Nov 2, 2012
LUXURY REPORT: Soft luxury faces up to hard times
Do brands diversifying into watches and jewellery risk diluting their image?
