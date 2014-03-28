familymart
Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Hikaru Adachi, FamilyMart
Adachi is widely credited with polishing the golden arches of McDonald's in Japan. Now he is taking on a new challenge with massive convenience chain FamilyMart.
YouTube's top APAC ads: K-Pop 'West Side Story', tiny Familymart clerks, more
ASIA-PACIFIC - YouTube's just-released list of Asia-Pacific's 10 most popular ads of 2014 (so far) features four commercials from the region, plus two more from Asia-based global brands.
Four agencies gear up for Yahoo Taiwan creative pitch
TAIPEI - Dentsu, David Advertising, Ideata and the incumbent agency Leo Burnett have been invited to join a creative pitch for Yahoo's e-commerce business, according to industry sources.
FamilyMart calls creative pitch for 25th anniversary campaign
TAIPEI - Japanese convenience store franchise chain FamilyMart 全家便利商店 has called a creative pitch for its 25th anniversary branding campaign in Taiwan.
Convenience stores better at branding than supermarkets: TNS
BEIJING – Chinese consumers lack brand affinity for major supermarket retailers, signaling an opportunity for convenience stores to gain market share if they are able to suitably adapt their offering, according to a new study by TNS.
JWT Taipei adds Familymart CVS account
TAIPEI - FamilyMart, the second largest convenience store chain in Taiwan, has handed its creative duties to JWT Taipei.
