Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Hikaru Adachi, FamilyMart
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Adachi is widely credited with polishing the golden arches of McDonald's in Japan. Now he is taking on a new challenge with massive convenience chain FamilyMart.

YouTube's top APAC ads: K-Pop 'West Side Story', tiny Familymart clerks, more
Mar 28, 2014
Staff Reporters

ASIA-PACIFIC - YouTube's just-released list of Asia-Pacific's 10 most popular ads of 2014 (so far) features four commercials from the region, plus two more from Asia-based global brands.

Four agencies gear up for Yahoo Taiwan creative pitch
Oct 29, 2013
Benjamin Li

TAIPEI - Dentsu, David Advertising, Ideata and the incumbent agency Leo Burnett have been invited to join a creative pitch for Yahoo's e-commerce business, according to industry sources.

FamilyMart calls creative pitch for 25th anniversary campaign
Jun 4, 2013
Benjamin Li

TAIPEI - Japanese convenience store franchise chain FamilyMart 全家便利商店 has called a creative pitch for its 25th anniversary branding campaign in Taiwan.

Convenience stores better at branding than supermarkets: TNS
Jul 5, 2012
Staff Reporters

BEIJING – Chinese consumers lack brand affinity for major supermarket retailers, signaling an opportunity for convenience stores to gain market share if they are able to suitably adapt their offering, according to a new study by TNS.

JWT Taipei adds Familymart CVS account
Oct 11, 2010
Jin Bo

TAIPEI - FamilyMart, the second largest convenience store chain in Taiwan, has handed its creative duties to JWT Taipei.

