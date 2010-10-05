Search
1 day ago
How are agencies managing the expat talent exodus?
Amid record numbers of foreign talent leaving traditionally expat-heavy markets like Hong Kong and Singapore, we explore the repercussions for agencies.
Oct 5, 2010
Nine expats share their first impressions and experiences
Moving to Asia-Pacific for work is bound to be an exciting, thrilling adventure. Or is it? Nine expats working across the region share their experiences here.
