evp

We are ignoring the Service-Profit Chain, and it’s damaging customer experience
1 day ago
Uzma Atcha

We are ignoring the Service-Profit Chain, and it’s damaging customer experience

Companies can and should thrive in today's ever-changing business landscape by investing in genuine employee satisfaction and fostering a culture that prioritises customers, opines Merkle's Uzma Atcha.

Edelman hires new regional EVC
Dec 20, 2016
Faaez Samadi

Edelman hires new regional EVC

Rupen Desai joins the agency as Carol Potter moves into new role.

Ruder Finn Asia’s China healthcare EVP relocates to Singapore
Aug 28, 2012
Sophie Chen

Ruder Finn Asia’s China healthcare EVP relocates to Singapore

SINGAPORE - Mai Tran, executive vice president of health and wellness at Ruder Finn Asia, has relocated from Beijing to Singapore to facilitate the further development of the company’s healthcare practice in Asia.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

1 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

JWT sex discrimination case: why two ousted male creatives won

2 JWT sex discrimination case: why two ousted male creatives won

How Oppenheimer capitalized on Barbie’s marketing success

3 How Oppenheimer capitalized on Barbie’s marketing success

Not so secret anymore: TSLA announces major leadership reshuffle with new group CEO and co-chief creative officer

4 Not so secret anymore: TSLA announces major leadership reshuffle with new group CEO and co-chief creative officer

Inside L'Oreal's 14 studios in Jakarta supporting the brand's live commerce growth

5 Inside L'Oreal's 14 studios in Jakarta supporting the brand's live commerce growth

Petal Ads unlocks the power of the Huawei ecosystem

6 Petal Ads unlocks the power of the Huawei ecosystem

Goodbye influencer marketing, it was nice knowing you

7 Goodbye influencer marketing, it was nice knowing you

Loud is out: how brands can tap into the trend of quiet luxury

8 Loud is out: how brands can tap into the trend of quiet luxury

About Schmitt: Why Grey’s new global chief creative preaches a business-first mindset

9 About Schmitt: Why Grey’s new global chief creative preaches a business-first mindset

AI-n't a party without Cadbury's new birthday celebration campaign in India

10 AI-n't a party without Cadbury's new birthday celebration campaign in India