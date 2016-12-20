Search
We are ignoring the Service-Profit Chain, and it’s damaging customer experience
Companies can and should thrive in today's ever-changing business landscape by investing in genuine employee satisfaction and fostering a culture that prioritises customers, opines Merkle's Uzma Atcha.
Dec 20, 2016
Edelman hires new regional EVC
Rupen Desai joins the agency as Carol Potter moves into new role.
Aug 28, 2012
Ruder Finn Asia’s China healthcare EVP relocates to Singapore
SINGAPORE - Mai Tran, executive vice president of health and wellness at Ruder Finn Asia, has relocated from Beijing to Singapore to facilitate the further development of the company’s healthcare practice in Asia.
