No pressure and expectations: Sandeep Goyal on round 2.0 at Rediffusion
1 day ago
Raahil Chopra

After acquiring Rediffusion and Everest and taking over as MD, Goyal speaks with Campaign India on his future approach.

N Padmakumar moves to Rediffusion India as national creative head
Nov 30, 2010
Staff Reporters

MUMBAI - Everest Brand Solutions’ national creative director N Padmakumar, is making a move to Rediffusion as national creative head.

T-Series ties up with Everest for mobile handset launch
Nov 10, 2010
Campaign India Team

MUMBAI - Everest Brand Solutions has been assigned the task of launching new mobile handset brands from the house of T-Series, following a multi-agency pitch.

BoroPlus starts branding campaign in India for the Winter
Nov 9, 2010
Jane Leung

Emami’s BoroPlus, India’s largest multi-purpose antiseptic cream has started its latest ‘Boroplus Ka Safed Teeka’ branding campaign.

Samir Chonkar returns to Everest Brand Solutions as ECD in Mumbai
Oct 21, 2010
Jane Leung

MUMBAI – Integrated communications agency Everest Brand Solutions (EBS) has hired Samir Chonkar (pictured) as executive creative director in India.

Everest Brand Solutions welcomes Romeen Yarkhan onboard as ECD
Sep 15, 2010
Benjamin Li

MUMBAI - Indian advertising agency Everest Brand Solutions (EBS) has appointed Romeen Yarkhan as its executive creative director.

