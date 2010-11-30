everest brand solutions
No pressure and expectations: Sandeep Goyal on round 2.0 at Rediffusion
After acquiring Rediffusion and Everest and taking over as MD, Goyal speaks with Campaign India on his future approach.
N Padmakumar moves to Rediffusion India as national creative head
MUMBAI - Everest Brand Solutions’ national creative director N Padmakumar, is making a move to Rediffusion as national creative head.
T-Series ties up with Everest for mobile handset launch
MUMBAI - Everest Brand Solutions has been assigned the task of launching new mobile handset brands from the house of T-Series, following a multi-agency pitch.
BoroPlus starts branding campaign in India for the Winter
Emami’s BoroPlus, India’s largest multi-purpose antiseptic cream has started its latest ‘Boroplus Ka Safed Teeka’ branding campaign.
Samir Chonkar returns to Everest Brand Solutions as ECD in Mumbai
MUMBAI – Integrated communications agency Everest Brand Solutions (EBS) has hired Samir Chonkar (pictured) as executive creative director in India.
Everest Brand Solutions welcomes Romeen Yarkhan onboard as ECD
MUMBAI - Indian advertising agency Everest Brand Solutions (EBS) has appointed Romeen Yarkhan as its executive creative director.
