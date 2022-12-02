Search
1 day ago
With EVs, we are at 6% penetration in India with 94% still to go: Kinetic Green's Sulajja Firodia Motwani
The CEO and founder spoke to Campaign India on the sidelines of the company's two-wheeler launch and rebranding about its vision of bringing e-mobility to the masses, on reviving the 'Luna' in an e-avatar, and why the lack of charging infra is not a concern for the EV-maker
Dec 2, 2022
GM reveals the sci-fi super team that powers your EV
But is performance and reliability really best left to a gang of stressed out tech-crazy militaristic nerds?
