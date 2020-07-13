europe

R/GA strategy chief Rob Campbell exits in restructure
Jul 13, 2020
Omar Oakes

Interpublic agency confirms it has made redundancies amid coronavirus crisis.

Google wins European 'right to be forgotten' case
Sep 25, 2019
Omar Oakes

Europe's top court rules that 'right to be forgotten' should be enforced only in Europe.

Amazon faces EU competition probe
Jul 19, 2019
Omar Oakes

Company's dual role as retailer and marketplace is being investigated.

EU's Google crackdown will only make search ads more expensive
Apr 1, 2019
Wesley Parker

Some publishers may be so all-in on Google that they can't move to another search partner.

Google hit with third Europe antitrust fine over online ads
Mar 21, 2019
Omar Oakes

Internet behemoth 'blocked' rivals Microsoft and Yahoo from selling ads in Google search results pages.

Cheil Europe relaunches with customer experience proposition
Sep 20, 2018
Matthew Chapman

Restructure will create five divisions within the group.

