europe
Jul 13, 2020
R/GA strategy chief Rob Campbell exits in restructure
Interpublic agency confirms it has made redundancies amid coronavirus crisis.
Sep 25, 2019
Google wins European 'right to be forgotten' case
Europe's top court rules that 'right to be forgotten' should be enforced only in Europe.
Jul 19, 2019
Amazon faces EU competition probe
Company's dual role as retailer and marketplace is being investigated.
Apr 1, 2019
EU's Google crackdown will only make search ads more expensive
Some publishers may be so all-in on Google that they can't move to another search partner.
Mar 21, 2019
Google hit with third Europe antitrust fine over online ads
Internet behemoth 'blocked' rivals Microsoft and Yahoo from selling ads in Google search results pages.
Sep 20, 2018
Cheil Europe relaunches with customer experience proposition
Restructure will create five divisions within the group.
