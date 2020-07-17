environment
P&G commits to becoming carbon neutral this decade
Company is partnering with Conservation International and WWF.
Sustainability and brand success go hand in hand
ASIA’S TOP 1000 BRANDS: Many of the brands voted to have the best record on sustainability are also top brands overall. That’s no coincidence, say observers.
Expect greener ideas from WPP in 2020
Growth and marketing chief Laurent Ezekiel is schooled in sustainability…literally.
Mindshare and Unilever initiative aims to cut carbon footprint in marketing
#ChangeTheBrief plans to 'take power back into the agencies'.
AKQA claims free code can prevent illegal Amazon forest-clearing
Embedded into the GPS systems in construction vehicles, the 'Code of conscience' tracks illegal entry into protected zones.
Sea change: What FMCG brands are doing about plastic pollution
The government in Indonesia is pushing sustainability, and brands are talking about it more than ever. But environmental critics aren't yet impressed.
