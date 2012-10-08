Search
Hotwire owner Enero reports 14% rise in full-year organic revenue
Enero, the Australian listed owner of agencies including tech PR consultancy Hotwire, has reported a 14% rise in organic revenue in the year to 30 June 2021 as underlying earnings surged.
Oct 8, 2012
Enero's Sean Taylor joins OgilvyAction Australia as CEO
AUSTRALIA - OgilvyAction Australia has appointed former Photon (now known as Enero) group CEO of activation Sean Taylor to head its operations as CEO.
Aug 10, 2012
BWM Australia founders buy their agency back from Enero
AUSTRALIA - Founding partners of creative agency BWM, Rob Belgiovane, Paul Williams and Jamie Mackay have bought 51 per cent of the agency back from Enero for US$7.9 million, regaining full ownership.
