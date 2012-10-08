enero

Hotwire owner Enero reports 14% rise in full-year organic revenue
1 day ago
John Harrington

Enero, the Australian listed owner of agencies including tech PR consultancy Hotwire, has reported a 14% rise in organic revenue in the year to 30 June 2021 as underlying earnings surged.

Enero's Sean Taylor joins OgilvyAction Australia as CEO
Oct 8, 2012
Staff Reporters

AUSTRALIA - OgilvyAction Australia has appointed former Photon (now known as Enero) group CEO of activation Sean Taylor to head its operations as CEO.

BWM Australia founders buy their agency back from Enero
Aug 10, 2012
Emily Tan

AUSTRALIA - Founding partners of creative agency BWM, Rob Belgiovane, Paul Williams and Jamie Mackay have bought 51 per cent of the agency back from Enero for US$7.9 million, regaining full ownership.

