In the post-cookie world, context, sentiments and emotions can better target ads
2 days ago
Laura Quigley

In the post-cookie world, context, sentiments and emotions can better target ads

As behavioural targeting becomes harder, contextual targeting will become increasingly important in a world where user-level data has been reduced, writes Integral Ad Science's APAC SVP.

Brands can play with our emotions...and memories too
Oct 12, 2018
Robert Sawatzky

Brands can play with our emotions...and memories too

BBC StoryWorks study finds links between emotions, memory and brand influence.

A preview of consumption trends for 2013: MEC & CIC
Nov 8, 2012
Staff Reporters

A preview of consumption trends for 2013: MEC & CIC

MAINLAND CHINA - Top consumption trends for 2013 will range from 'going micro', 'spectacular singles' to a 'grey hair craze', according to a report released by MEC and CIC.

