Why marketers need to understand emotions this holiday season
Nov 14, 2019
Justin De Graaf

People experience six different need states when they search, according to Google’s global head of research and insights for ad marketing.

Why adland needs to stop pushing the pursuit of happiness
Oct 24, 2019
Grace Francis

The industry has shifted from attaching emotional benefits to goods to implying the goods are a shortcut to the happiness.

Brands can play with our emotions...and memories too
Oct 12, 2018
Robert Sawatzky

BBC StoryWorks study finds links between emotions, memory and brand influence.

Emotional data is not an oxymoron: Unruly's take on engagement
Nov 8, 2017
Faaez Samadi

The ability to mine emotional information separates winning brands from losing ones, and will be even more crucial as tech develops, according to Unruly's global insight lead.

Unruly launches emotional targeting tool in SEA
Sep 22, 2017
Faaez Samadi

GroupM first agency group to use new tool.

Emotion the key for marketers on Chinese social media
Nov 28, 2016
Anne Costello

Consumers in China are more interested in finding a personal connection than being talked at about price.

