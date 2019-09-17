eleme

Driven to death? China food-delivery services criticised for pressuring drivers
1 day ago
Carol Huang

China food-delivery services Meituan and Ele.me are dealing with a public outcry over the 'bloody truth' that their 'unsympathetic' algorithms push drivers too hard, leading to safety risks.

Taobao Festival launches world's first rocket restaurant in Hangzhou
Sep 17, 2019
Staff Reporters

STRANGER THINGS: See how Chinese entrepreneurs are taking rocket recycling to new heights.

