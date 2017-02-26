Search
14 hours ago
How Alpine imagery is helping Heineken engage Asian consumers around wheat beer Edelweiss
The global director of international beers at Heineken on the launch of Edelweiss in Asia, and why Asian consumers are drawn to the fantasies evoked by mountain imagery.
1 day ago
Be still and feel the Alps
Heineken's first global campaign for the launch of wheat beer Edelweiss relies only on sight and sounds with no dialogue—or even beer.
