Search
dsps
1 day ago
PubMatic's Activate rolls out in APAC, adtech battle heats up
PubMatic’s new tool, Activate, allows agencies to go directly to the SSP, bypassing DSPs. How will this change the ad tech landscape in APAC?
Oct 20, 2015
SEA sees 256% surge in demand for audience data: Eyeota
SINGAPORE - Southeast Asia (SEA) saw a significant surge of 256 percent in audience data expenditure from Q1 to Q2, but the dramatic swing indicates that the use of audience data is still nascent in the region, according to the latest Eyeota Index report.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins