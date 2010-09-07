download

YouTube expands Spring partnership as social commerce takes off
1 day ago
Sabrina Sanchez

YouTube expands Spring partnership as social commerce takes off

The new offering allows creators to integrate digital products on YouTube content.

Nike launches app with GPS system for running fanatics
Sep 7, 2010
Jane Leung

Nike launches app with GPS system for running fanatics

The Nike+ GPS app is now available for running fanatics to help track their exercise routines and keep motivated.

Sony joins SingTel Amped music download platform
Jul 21, 2010
Kenny Lim

Sony joins SingTel Amped music download platform

SINGAPORE - SingTel AMPed, the telco’s music download service for mobiles, has partnered with Sony Music to expand its music library.

Google compromises to avoid total shut down in China
Jun 30, 2010
Jane Leung

Google compromises to avoid total shut down in China

BEIJING - Google has announced it will stop redirecting Google.cn users to its uncensored Google.com.hk domain in exchange for the renewal of its Internet Content Provider (ICP) licence in China.

Google compromises to avoid total shut down in China
Jun 30, 2010
Jane Leung

Google compromises to avoid total shut down in China

BEIJING - Google has announced it will stop auto-redirecting Google.cn users to its uncensored Google.com.hk domain in exchange for the renewal of its Internet Content Provider (ICP) license in China.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Amrita Randhawa leaves Mindshare to join Publicis Groupe

1 Amrita Randhawa leaves Mindshare to join Publicis Groupe

Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

2 Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

The industry responds to Google’s dismissal of identifiers

3 The industry responds to Google’s dismissal of identifiers

Unilever bans the word 'normal' from ads and packaging

4 Unilever bans the word 'normal' from ads and packaging

Mindshare adds dedicated China leadership

5 Mindshare adds dedicated China leadership

WPP makes $3.89 billion annual loss after Covid hits value of agencies

6 WPP makes $3.89 billion annual loss after Covid hits value of agencies

Performance marketing, is it really effective?

7 Performance marketing, is it really effective?

Coca-Cola eyes more efficiency after 35% adspend plunge in 2020

8 Coca-Cola eyes more efficiency after 35% adspend plunge in 2020

Google is not killing ID solutions, but has succeeded in sowing doubt

9 Google is not killing ID solutions, but has succeeded in sowing doubt

R/GA drives creation of Zig app for ComfortDelGro

10 R/GA drives creation of Zig app for ComfortDelGro