YouTube expands Spring partnership as social commerce takes off
The new offering allows creators to integrate digital products on YouTube content.
Nike launches app with GPS system for running fanatics
The Nike+ GPS app is now available for running fanatics to help track their exercise routines and keep motivated.
Sony joins SingTel Amped music download platform
SINGAPORE - SingTel AMPed, the telco’s music download service for mobiles, has partnered with Sony Music to expand its music library.
Google compromises to avoid total shut down in China
BEIJING - Google has announced it will stop redirecting Google.cn users to its uncensored Google.com.hk domain in exchange for the renewal of its Internet Content Provider (ICP) licence in China.
