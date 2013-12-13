double
Can China's Double 11 be more sustainable in the age of climate chaos?
Attitudes in China are shifting and much of this is coming from the younger generations, and China’s biggest e-commerce conglomerate Alibaba is touting this 11.11 as its greenest festival yet.
DATA POINTS: Two-thirds of China consumers satisfied with 'Double-11' day
AdMaster has released a report based on the sales success and consumer experiences during the 2013 Double-Eleven Festival in China. Nearly two-thirds of consumers were more satisfied with this year's annual shopping spree than in 2012. Logistics services especially exceeded expectations after consumers spent an average of RMB1,600 (about US$260) on clothing, electronics, household appliances and personal care goods. Nearly 20 per cent chose to place orders on brands' official e-stores.
From Singles' Day to 'Tianmao Day': how China successfully commercialised another holiday
MAINLAND CHINA - Online retailers on Tmall and Taobao were certainly not feeling lonely on Singles' Day last Sunday, 11 November—said by some to be the loneliest day in the calendar as it is denoted by 1,1,1,1.
