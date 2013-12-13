double

1 day ago
Gemma A Williams

Attitudes in China are shifting and much of this is coming from the younger generations, and China’s biggest e-commerce conglomerate Alibaba is touting this 11.11 as its greenest festival yet.

Dec 13, 2013
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

AdMaster has released a report based on the sales success and consumer experiences during the 2013 Double-Eleven Festival in China. Nearly two-thirds of consumers were more satisfied with this year's annual shopping spree than in 2012. Logistics services especially exceeded expectations after consumers spent an average of RMB1,600 (about US$260) on clothing, electronics, household appliances and personal care goods. Nearly 20 per cent chose to place orders on brands' official e-stores.

Nov 12, 2012
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

MAINLAND CHINA - Online retailers on Tmall and Taobao were certainly not feeling lonely on Singles' Day last Sunday, 11 November—said by some to be the loneliest day in the calendar as it is denoted by 1,1,1,1.

Oct 12, 2010
Staff Reporters

ASIA PACIFIC - Latest research from Nielsen Media Asia-Pacific shows that by the close of the second quarter of 2010 with advertising activity across main media outlets were experiencing double-digit growth year on year.

