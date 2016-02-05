Search
doritos
1 day ago
Why 11 million Filipinos went hunting for virtual Doritos
CASE STUDY: Verizon Media used an AR game and programmatic ads (plus the lure of a Playstation 5) in an engaging campaign that far exceeded its targets.
Feb 5, 2016
Update: Aussie-made Dorito's spot leads all Super Bowl ads in shares
From Australia: 'Ultrasound', for Dorito's by Peter Carstairs
Sep 3, 2010
Top 10 Viral Ads
What makes a viral video a viral success? We've ask industry experts how the following ten viral ads manages to rake in millions of views online and earn a well deserved place in the viral hall of fame.
