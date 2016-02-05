doritos

Why 11 million Filipinos went hunting for virtual Doritos
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Why 11 million Filipinos went hunting for virtual Doritos

CASE STUDY: Verizon Media used an AR game and programmatic ads (plus the lure of a Playstation 5) in an engaging campaign that far exceeded its targets.

Update: Aussie-made Dorito's spot leads all Super Bowl ads in shares
Feb 5, 2016
Ad Nut

Update: Aussie-made Dorito's spot leads all Super Bowl ads in shares

From Australia: 'Ultrasound', for Dorito's by Peter Carstairs

Top 10 Viral Ads
Sep 3, 2010
Staff Reporters

Top 10 Viral Ads

What makes a viral video a viral success? We've ask industry experts how the following ten viral ads manages to rake in millions of views online and earn a well deserved place in the viral hall of fame.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Campaign Crash Course: What is the play economy, and how do you unlock it?

1 What is the play economy, and how do you unlock it?

Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners

2 Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

3 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Simon Cowell joins The Wiggles for Uber Eats: This ought to be good

4 Simon Cowell joins The Wiggles for Uber Eats: This ought to be good

Cannes Lions: Dentsu Mcgarrybowen Taiwan and Sinyi Realty pick up Entertainment Grand Prix

5 Dentsu Mcgarrybowen Taiwan wins Entertainment Grand Prix

Ogilvy China at 30: Chris Reitermann on where the agency goes from here

6 Ogilvy China at 30: Chris Reitermann on where the agency goes from here

Cannes Lions: See the 2021 Grand Prix winners

7 Cannes Lions: See the 2021 Grand Prix winners

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

8 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Chrome cookie extension: What’s the implication for APAC marketers?

9 Chrome cookie extension: What’s the implication for APAC marketers?

IPG names chief growth officer for APAC

10 IPG names chief growth officer for APAC