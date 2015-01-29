digital video
Netflix drives digital video uptick in APAC, but growth is plateauing: Emarketer
Netflix is expected to continue to build its dominance in APAC through to 2024, but its growth plateaued in most markets in 2019—besides India, which will peak this year.
TubeMogul rolls out video-campaign optimization tool
SINGAPORE - Video-advertising specialist TubeMogul has launched a media-buying optimization tool that it claims allows marketers to easily adjust digital-video campaigns by shifting spending to the inventory that is generating the best results.
TV still the 'big time', but...
HONG KONG - As Casbaa hosts its annual conference here, the organisation is about to release a report that shows the number of multichannel TV homes in Asia Pacific has grown past 500 million. But that doesn't mean TV executives should feel safe.
