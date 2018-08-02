didi chuxing

Mainland China brands ascendant in Asia's Top 1000 Brands
2 days ago
Minnie Wang

Mainland China brands ascendant in Asia's Top 1000 Brands

ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: WeChat, Didi Chuxing and Huawei enter Asia's top 100 brands as mainland China contributes major growth for both traditional and digital-native brands.

'Experimental' Asia leads world in uptake of customer-experience tools
Aug 2, 2018
Olivia Parker

'Experimental' Asia leads world in uptake of customer-experience tools

Faced with an increasingly large array of customer-experience tools, companies can learn from APAC, which is way ahead on adoption, according to a new study by Bain & Company.

