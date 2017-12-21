Search
No7 wants to help women get back to work in its first US campaign
The global beauty brand’s new spot, ‘Unstoppable Together,’ captures the crisis of women leaving the workforce.
Dec 21, 2017
Inexperience is hurting digital content: DeVries global CEO
Heidi Hovland reveals an often overlooked issue at the heart of why we see so much bad advertising content online.
Oct 9, 2012
DeVries Global selects Michelle Tham as MD for Asia, integrates Slam PR
SINGAPORE - DeVries Global, a consumer lifestyle PR agency, has appointed Michelle Tham as managing director of DeVries Asia to lead its growth in the region.
