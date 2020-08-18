Search
devi attamimi
Aug 18, 2020
Women to Watch 2020: Devi Attamimi, Hakuhodo Institute of Life and Living ASEAN
Since 2011, she has played a starring role at her organisation and has broken norms by being appointed the first woman to lead Hakuhodo Institute of Life and Living ASEAN.
Apr 26, 2019
Devi Attamimi on her new role as Hill Asean's institute director
The newly-minted institute director of the Asean-focused think tank offers her perspective on how far brands must adapt to succeed in the rapidly developing Southeast Asian market
