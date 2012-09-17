department of tourism

Plagiarism scandal fallout: DDB Philippines loses Tourism Dept contract
1 day ago
Nikita Mishra

DOT terminates the US$900,000 contract with ad agency DDB Philippines; critics blame the local government for the fourth such tourism campaign debacle to make headlines.

Tourism Philippines appoints Dentsu, boosts marketing budget
Sep 17, 2012
Emily Tan

THE PHILIPPINES - Dentsu Philippines has won the country's Department of Tourism account for media planning and placement as the department's 'It's more fun' campaign moves into its second phase.

Department of Tourism Philippines media pitch field down to three
Sep 7, 2012
Adobo Magazine

MANILA - Aegis’ Media's Force Vizeum team was disqualified on a technicality, further narrowing the pitch field in the Department of Tourism (DoT) media review, which was repeatedly postponed due to flooding in the capital in early August.

Philippines' 'It's more fun' campaign goes international on CNN
May 4, 2012
Racheal Lee

THE PHILIPPINES - The Department of Tourism has launched an international tourism campaign leveraging crowdsourced submissions from the local 'It's more fun in the Philippines' campaign launched in January.

Social media success for Philippines’ new tourism campaign
Jan 18, 2012
Unknown Unknown

MANILA – The Department of Tourism's ‘It’s more fun in the Philippines’ campaign has exceeded expectations, less than two weeks since launch.

Philippines DoT's unveils new 'It's Fun' slogan
Jan 9, 2012
Racheal Lee

THE PHILIPPINES - The Department of Tourism (DoT) has unveiled its new campaign tagline, ‘It’s more fun in the Philippines’, following a controversial year.

