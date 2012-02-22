Search
6 hours ago
"Don't sweat it": deodorant startup makes peace with Unilever
Fussy's founders wrote a contrite letter to Unilever CEO Alan Jope after making contentious comparisons between their product and competing offerings from the consumer goods giant.
Feb 22, 2012
Unilever appoints R/GA to global deodorant brief
GLOBAL - Unilever has appointed R/GA as its global digital agency of record for Unilever's Rexona deodorant brand.
