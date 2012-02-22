deodorant

6 hours ago
Simon Gwynn

"Don't sweat it": deodorant startup makes peace with Unilever

Fussy's founders wrote a contrite letter to Unilever CEO Alan Jope after making contentious comparisons between their product and competing offerings from the consumer goods giant.

Unilever appoints R/GA to global deodorant brief
Feb 22, 2012
Matthew Chapman

Unilever appoints R/GA to global deodorant brief

GLOBAL - Unilever has appointed R/GA as its global digital agency of record for Unilever's Rexona deodorant brand.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

1 Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

Meet the startup helping Nestlé, Nike and Unilever unite programmatic and purpose

2 Meet the startup helping Nestlé, Nike and Unilever unite programmatic and purpose

Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

3 Women to Watch 2021: Final deadline extended by one week

Google bolsters agency team

4 Google bolsters agency team

Marriott International staggers global campaign release in APAC

5 Staging a comeback

JWT sex discrimination case: why two ousted male creatives won

6 JWT sex discrimination case: why two ousted male creatives won

McCann rearranges leadership across multiple continents

7 McCann rearranges leadership across multiple continents

WPP pulls out of defence of Facebook global media account

8 WPP pulls out of defence of Facebook global media account

Amazon Prime reimagines Rapunzel and Cleopatra for global brand campaign

9 Amazon Prime reimagines Rapunzel and Cleopatra for global brand campaign

WPP hikes staff bonuses after GroupM fuels H1 growth

10 WPP hikes staff bonuses after GroupM fuels H1 growth