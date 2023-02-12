Search
Feb 12, 2023
Why the Super Bowl’s top advertisers are targeting the 50+ demo
With younger audiences cutting back on spending, marketers are wise to focus on the 50+ audience at this year’s Super Bowl.
Nov 6, 2017
India's massive millennial wave
Connected with a conscience, a younger generation of Indian consumers is keeping marketers on their toes.
Sep 11, 2017
The death of the demographic
Demographics don't hold much use to marketers anymore since they can't help connect brands with consumers in their correct state of mind, writes Mindshare's head of strategy for North Asia.
