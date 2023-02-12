demographic

Why the Super Bowl’s top advertisers are targeting the 50+ demo
Feb 12, 2023
Danielle McMurray

Why the Super Bowl’s top advertisers are targeting the 50+ demo

With younger audiences cutting back on spending, marketers are wise to focus on the 50+ audience at this year’s Super Bowl.

India's massive millennial wave
Nov 6, 2017
Gunjan Prasad

India's massive millennial wave

Connected with a conscience, a younger generation of Indian consumers is keeping marketers on their toes.

The death of the demographic
Sep 11, 2017
Lyndon Morant

The death of the demographic

Demographics don't hold much use to marketers anymore since they can't help connect brands with consumers in their correct state of mind, writes Mindshare's head of strategy for North Asia.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Beyond measure: How metrics can power a winning TikTok strategy

1 Beyond measure: How metrics can power a winning TikTok strategy

The promises and perils AI-powered search

2 The promises and perils AI-powered search

Gordon Domlija, his dog Harvey, and his exit from Wavemaker

3 Gordon Domlija, his dog Harvey, and his exit from Wavemaker

Susan Wojcicki to leave YouTube

4 Susan Wojcicki to leave YouTube

Copycat accusations fly: Cathay Pacific calls out SIA for lack of originality in latest brand campaign

5 Copycat accusations fly: Cathay Pacific calls out SIA for lack of originality in latest brand campaign

Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

6 Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

Burberry row shows why brands must stand by pro-trans messaging

7 Burberry row shows why brands must stand by pro-trans messaging

Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

8 Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

Move and win roundup: Week of February 13, 2023

9 Move and win roundup: Week of February 13, 2023

Suntory Beverage & Food Asia Pacific consolidates media with OMD

10 Suntory Beverage & Food Asia Pacific consolidates media with OMD