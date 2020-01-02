Search
Jan 2, 2020
The decade that was: What has changed and what hasn’t for APAC adland
Roles got bigger, ad spend got smaller, and #metoo got stuck. Foong Li Mei looks back at how APAC ad agencies’ business and life have changed in the past 10 years.
Dec 13, 2019
Spotify 'wraps' data & creative work in new SEA campaigns
'Wrapped' Spotify work stretches across Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines, featuring Asian artists like BTS, Andmesh and F.HERO.
