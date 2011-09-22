ddb philippines

DDB Philippines apologises after stock footage blunder in PH campaign
1 day ago
Nikita Mishra

DDB Philippines apologises after stock footage blunder in PH campaign

DDB Philippines has come under heavy criticism after netizens found it used foreign stock footage for a Philippines tourism promotional campaign from at least five other countries, including Brazil and Indonesia.

Philippine Airlines awards creative business to DDB
Sep 22, 2011
Rhandell Rubio

Philippine Airlines awards creative business to DDB

THE PHILIPPINES - DDB Philippines has confirmed that it has been awarded the creative business for national carrier Philippine Airlines.

DDB Philippines bags East West Bank
Apr 7, 2011
Adobo Magazine

DDB Philippines bags East West Bank

THE PHILIPPINES - DDB Philippines has scooped the East West Bank account and will carry out its creative, PR and media placement requirements.

Creative Q&A: DDB Philippines' Joey Ong
Mar 30, 2011
Rhandell Rubio

Creative Q&A: DDB Philippines' Joey Ong

Joey Ong, executive creative director at DDB Philippines, shares how he got into the industry, his first ever ad and his worst haircut.

DDB highlights safety, quality in Petron Gasul campaign
Mar 28, 2011
Rhandell Rubio

DDB highlights safety, quality in Petron Gasul campaign

THE PHILIPPINES - DDB Philippines has unveiled a tri-media campaign this month for Petron Gasul, the country's market leader in the liquefied petroleum gasoline (LPG) category.

DDB Philippines appoints Joey Ong as ECD
Jan 28, 2011
Staff Reporters

DDB Philippines appoints Joey Ong as ECD

MANILA – Joey Ong has been named executive creative director at DDB Philippines, effective 25 January. He joins from Bates 141 Manila.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Cannes Lions 2023: APAC winners

1 Cannes Lions 2023: APAC winners

MediaMath files for bankruptcy, acquisition talks goes awry

2 MediaMath files for bankruptcy, acquisition talks goes awry

YouTube reportedly tests new in-app and in-site gaming

3 YouTube reportedly tests new in-app and in-site gaming

Prolonged protests put Reddit at crossroads with ad revenue

4 Prolonged protests put Reddit at crossroads with ad revenue

Google misleads advertisers, violating standards, says video ad research report

5 Google misleads advertisers, violating standards, says video ad research report

DDB Philippines apologises after stock footage blunder in PH campaign

6 DDB Philippines apologises after stock footage blunder in PH campaign

Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney bashes Bud Light for not publicly standing by her

7 Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney bashes Bud Light for not publicly standing by her

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

8 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

Cathay Pacific romances travelers with food in new global campaign

9 Cathay Pacific romances travelers with food in new global campaign

All the ways Shein’s influencer tour went wrong

10 All the ways Shein’s influencer tour went wrong