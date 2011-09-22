ddb philippines
DDB Philippines apologises after stock footage blunder in PH campaign
DDB Philippines has come under heavy criticism after netizens found it used foreign stock footage for a Philippines tourism promotional campaign from at least five other countries, including Brazil and Indonesia.
Philippine Airlines awards creative business to DDB
THE PHILIPPINES - DDB Philippines has confirmed that it has been awarded the creative business for national carrier Philippine Airlines.
DDB Philippines bags East West Bank
THE PHILIPPINES - DDB Philippines has scooped the East West Bank account and will carry out its creative, PR and media placement requirements.
Creative Q&A: DDB Philippines' Joey Ong
Joey Ong, executive creative director at DDB Philippines, shares how he got into the industry, his first ever ad and his worst haircut.
DDB highlights safety, quality in Petron Gasul campaign
THE PHILIPPINES - DDB Philippines has unveiled a tri-media campaign this month for Petron Gasul, the country's market leader in the liquefied petroleum gasoline (LPG) category.
DDB Philippines appoints Joey Ong as ECD
MANILA – Joey Ong has been named executive creative director at DDB Philippines, effective 25 January. He joins from Bates 141 Manila.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins