Aug 18, 2020
Women to Watch 2020: Maggie Cheung, DDB Group Hong Kong
Unafraid to challenge tradition, Cheung has revitalized her agency’s relationship with its largest account partner, McDonald’s—and clients and colleagues are lovin’ it.
Apr 27, 2018
DDB Group Hong Kong appoints co-MDs
Agency promotes four members of its leadership team, naming joint MDs as well as chief strategy and digital officers.
Nov 16, 2012
Manulife encourages Hong Kongers to consult with experts on MPF plans
HONG KONG-DDB Group Hong Kong has developed an integrated campaign for Manulife encouraging Hong Kongers to pay more attention to their Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF) accounts in line with the new Employee Choice Arrangement (ECA).
