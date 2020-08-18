ddb group hong kong

Women to Watch 2020: Maggie Cheung, DDB Group Hong Kong
Aug 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

Unafraid to challenge tradition, Cheung has revitalized her agency’s relationship with its largest account partner, McDonald’s—and clients and colleagues are lovin’ it.

DDB Group Hong Kong appoints co-MDs
Apr 27, 2018
Staff Reporters

Agency promotes four members of its leadership team, naming joint MDs as well as chief strategy and digital officers.

Manulife encourages Hong Kongers to consult with experts on MPF plans
Nov 16, 2012
Sophie Chen

HONG KONG-DDB Group Hong Kong has developed an integrated campaign for Manulife encouraging Hong Kongers to pay more attention to their Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF) accounts in line with the new Employee Choice Arrangement (ECA).

