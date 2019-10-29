Search
Oct 29, 2019
What does a data-protection officer do, and do you need one?
Tealium's APAC marketing director explains the DPO Competency Framework, which must be seen as a positive step forwards and a useful tool for companies looking to establish themselves as data leaders.
Jan 15, 2019
GDPR: how has it changed data protection in Asia?
Eight months on, we look at how the EU’s data protection regulation has impacted APAC advertisers and consumers.
Mar 28, 2018
Asia companies scramble to be compliant ahead of GDPR
The MICE industry will require focus on planning and processes to operate in this new environment.
May 24, 2017
“I love a good crisis”: Bill Wohl’s busy week with 'WannaCry'
If you sell data recovery, you too must be ready for a ransomware outbreak.
