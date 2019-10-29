data protection

What does a data-protection officer do, and do you need one?
Oct 29, 2019
Joseph Suriya

Tealium's APAC marketing director explains the DPO Competency Framework, which must be seen as a positive step forwards and a useful tool for companies looking to establish themselves as data leaders.

GDPR: how has it changed data protection in Asia?
Jan 15, 2019
Megan Gell

Eight months on, we look at how the EU’s data protection regulation has impacted APAC advertisers and consumers.

Asia companies scramble to be compliant ahead of GDPR
Mar 28, 2018
Kim Benjamin

The MICE industry will require focus on planning and processes to operate in this new environment.

“I love a good crisis”: Bill Wohl’s busy week with 'WannaCry'
May 24, 2017
Robert Sawatzky

If you sell data recovery, you too must be ready for a ransomware outbreak.

