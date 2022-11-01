cricket australia

New spot celebrates what makes cricket, cricket!
Nov 1, 2022
Nikita Mishra

Cricket Australia's new campaign celebrates crickets’ unique contribution to culture, samosas, snags and sweet memories.

Eurosport appoints Natasha Storer as head of communications Asia Pacific
Jul 15, 2011
Benjamin Li

ASIA-PACIFIC - Natasha Storer has joined Eurosport as head of communications for Asia-Pacific. She came on board on 11 July, replacing Wendy Hung who resigned a month ago.

