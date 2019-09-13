costco

How Chinese liquor brand Moutai is using Costco to thwart speculators
Sep 13, 2019
Staff Reporters

Ahead of the mid-autumn festival, mass lineups returned to Costco as 10,000 bottles of Moutai were sold out in the supermarket within two days.

Costco grand-opening hoopla gives way to disappointment in Shanghai
Sep 4, 2019
Jingjing Ma

A week after its China debut caused a frenzy, the retailer is enduring a wave of membership cancellations.

China's first Costco closes shortly after opening
Aug 28, 2019
Jingjing Ma

A victim of its own success, the 20,000-square-meter supermarket closed early after being overrun by eager—and in some cases overly eager—consumers.

