Sep 13, 2019
How Chinese liquor brand Moutai is using Costco to thwart speculators
Ahead of the mid-autumn festival, mass lineups returned to Costco as 10,000 bottles of Moutai were sold out in the supermarket within two days.
Sep 4, 2019
Costco grand-opening hoopla gives way to disappointment in Shanghai
A week after its China debut caused a frenzy, the retailer is enduring a wave of membership cancellations.
Aug 28, 2019
China's first Costco closes shortly after opening
A victim of its own success, the 20,000-square-meter supermarket closed early after being overrun by eager—and in some cases overly eager—consumers.
