cookieless world

2 days ago
The identity evolution: Yahoo’s vision for a community garden in a post-cookie world
Marketers and publishers are facing a multitude of challenges when it comes to operating in a cookie-less world: changes to tracking, privacy, regulation, or just getting the basics right. Dan Richardson, Yahoo’s head of data ANZ looks at some of the steps brands and agencies can take to better prepare for a cookie-less future.
