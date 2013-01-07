Search
cook
15 hours ago
Cannes Lions entry numbers dip as focus shifts to short-term Covid-era work
Total entries are down 6% on 2019 - but there has been a surge in entries from indie agencies and production companies.
Jan 7, 2013
OMG Malaysia takes to the kitchen for team building
Taking a break from media planning, OMD and PHD Malaysia donned aprons and competed to craft the best three signature dishes late last year. The winners, Team Pirate Depp earned the top title with dishes “Pirate’s Twin Boats on Pinky Sea”, “Pirates Skele-Balls” and “Pirates Bombs”. A cookbook is in the works with proceeds going towards charity.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins