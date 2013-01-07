cook

OMG Malaysia takes to the kitchen for team building
Jan 7, 2013
Staff Reporters

OMG Malaysia takes to the kitchen for team building

Taking a break from media planning, OMD and PHD Malaysia donned aprons and competed to craft the best three signature dishes late last year. The winners, Team Pirate Depp earned the top title with dishes “Pirate’s Twin Boats on Pinky Sea”, “Pirates Skele-Balls” and “Pirates Bombs”. A cookbook is in the works with proceeds going towards charity.

