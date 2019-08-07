context

In the post-cookie world, context, sentiments and emotions can better target ads
2 days ago
Laura Quigley

In the post-cookie world, context, sentiments and emotions can better target ads

As behavioural targeting becomes harder, contextual targeting will become increasingly important in a world where user-level data has been reduced, writes Integral Ad Science's APAC SVP.

Powering effective campaigns with better contextuality
Aug 7, 2019
Kartik Mehta

Powering effective campaigns with better contextuality

In an age where brand safety is paramount, contextual marketing helps brands ensure that their content ends up in the right places.

Context data will transform your understanding of programmatic
Jan 27, 2017
Chris Pattinson

Context data will transform your understanding of programmatic

New developments will make the earlier era of programmatic advertising appear crude and simplistic by comparison.

Context the key to effective engagement: MasterCard VP
Aug 26, 2016
Faaez Samadi

Context the key to effective engagement: MasterCard VP

Brands need to fully re-engineer their marketing strategies to ensure the driving factor is context ahead of just content, said MasterCard vice president Dominic Koh.

