AT&T, Amazon and J&J among brands impressing consumers the most amid coronavirus
Apr 24, 2020
Lindsay Stein

Data scanned from 1,000 brands across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, forums and blogs.

Asia-Pacific youth more hopeful amid COVID-19, but less trusting of others
Apr 21, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Young people in APAC are leaning on humour and inspirational stories to get them through the pandemic, but are less trusting than their counterparts in other regions that everyone is doing their part.

Local brand support remains deep-rooted in Korea
Aug 17, 2015
Chris Brockie

When South Koreans shop, a subconscious understanding of what it means to be Korean, including expectations to put country ahead of all else, comes into effect—even while shopping online through overseas retailers.

Austerity spurs innovation
Jul 6, 2015
Sue-Anne Lim

Malaysia has seen economic challenges over the past year but while growth is starting to pick up, consumer sentiment lags. Here's three themes to help brands continue to gain ground.

Majority of Thai consumers claim lives are back to normal following unrest : Nielsen
Jun 28, 2010
Madhavi Tumkur

BANGKOK - Just over a month since the peak of the May political unrest, Thai consumers are saying their lives are already back to normal, or will return to normal within a month; a study by The Nielsen Company revealed.

