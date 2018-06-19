consumer insight

How brands can appreciate, celebrate and enhance time
4 days ago
Ri An Quek

Brands should understand the cultural underpinnings of attitudes toward time, so they can align value propositions to helping consumers build meaningful relationships with it.

Brand-Building Series: How to develop a true consumer insight
Feb 25, 2013
Dorit Grueber

In our continuing series of how-to articles, Dorit Grueber, director with EffectiveBrands, explains what a consumer insight really is and how to go about developing one.

